Ruth Huber, 88, of Downing passed away Tuesday August 24, 2021, at Glenhaven in Glenwood City.

Ruth Elayne Davis was born May 18, 1933, at a maternity home in Downing, WI to Howard and Marian Davis.

She graduated high school in Glenwood City, WI.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, leather and needle work, and knitting. In her later years she knitted countless baby hats for preemie and newborns that she donated to hospitals.

Ruth is survived by Sisters: Helen (Dewayne) Hedlund, and June Hanson. Children: Wanda Enter, Chip (Linda) Hobbick, and Wendy (Wil) Schultz, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren

Ruth was preceded in death by parents: Howard and Marian Davis, husband Bob Huber, sister: Inez Storey, brothers-in-law: Chuck Hanson and Lewis Storey.

Ruth donated her body to science at the Mayo Research Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.