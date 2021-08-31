Rosalie Mae Wyss Halverson passed away peacefully in her sleep at home due to heart failure. She was born on the family farm in Boyceville, Wisconsin on August 9, 1945 as the fifth of Fred and Norma Wyss’ nine children. She attended a one room schoolhouse and enjoyed life on the farm with her siblings. After graduating from Boyceville High School in 1963, she majored in elementary education at the University of Wisconsin – River Falls. There, she continued her education obtaining a master’s degree in speech pathology and also completed credits toward her doctorate.

She found joy in teaching for more than 40 years, most of which were in the Stillwater School District. She took great pride in connecting with kids, especially children with special needs, and making a lasting impact on families. She was a devoted member of Shepherd of the Valley Church where her love of Christ and music flourished. She treasured her daughters and grandchildren passing on to them her sense of humor, zest for life and generous spirit. Her radiant personality along with a love of art, style and nature made an impression on everyone she met. She cherished dozens of cousins and friends near and far.

She is survived by daughters Julie Halverson and Stephanie Schlichting; grandchildren Madelyn Mae, Cameron, Graham, and Harriet Jean; siblings Donna Wyss, David Wyss, Richard Wyss, Ron (Sharlene) Wyss, Fritz (Eleanor) Larson, Deb (Dick) Erickson, Harlan Wyss, sister in law Jane Wyss, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Norma Wyss, brother Donald Wyss, sister in laws Joan Wyss and Pat Wyss, and nephew Rob Wyss

A Celebration of Life for Rosalie will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley Church in Afton, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to these charities Rosalie appreciated: Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department, Shepherd of the Valley Music Ministry, Woodbury EMS and the Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com