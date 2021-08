Randal B. Miller, age 41, of Boyceville, WI passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 27th, 2021 at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00p.m. Wednesday, September 1st, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Teresa Pejsa officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00p.m. until the time of service at the funeral Home.

