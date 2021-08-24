Shirley O. Hanson, 90, of Elk Mound, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Shirley was born on the family farm in Colfax, on February 24, 1931, the daughter of Marshall and Bessie (Woodford) Peterson.

All her life she was passionately loved horses and she had a horse to ride for most of her life. She was also a gifted artist and many of us have her artwork hanging in our homes. She had a quiet deportment and her lifelong favorite saying was, “It’s all in God’s hands.” Ps 31:15. Her trust in the Lord was a strength all of her days.

She married Marshall Hanson on June 16 1951 at the Assembly of God church in Eau Claire WI.

They had a small dairy farm in Elk Mound for many years. After they sold the cows, Shirley was employed as a home health care person under the auspices of Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. She did that job for 22 years. Her kind yet competent care was appreciated by all those whom she served.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Bessie Peterson; husband, Marshall; five brothers, Harvey (Irene), Donald (Margaret), Jerry (Audrey), Edward (Shirley) and Neil (Loree); three sisters, Lois Filarsky/Lewis, Betty (James) Moen and Mary (Dennis) Fornell.

She is survived by two sisters, Eunice Shackelton/ Gorton and Faye (Doug Erbeck); and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Shirley’s niece, Jane, who provided extraordinary care and support for Shirley in the last several years of her life.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Barum Lutheran Church, town of Elk Mound. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Barum Lutheran Cemetery, town of Elk Mound. Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is assisting the family with arrangements.