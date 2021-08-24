Pamela Jean Jarvis, age 58, of Glenwood City passed away next to her husband, John Jarvis, on August 16, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident days before.

Pam was born on December 11, 1962 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Willard and Marilyn Johnson. She was raised in Burnsville, Minnesota where she graduated from high school. She met and fell in love with her best friend, John ‘J.J.’ Jarvis, while working together at Northwest Airlines. Together, they were married on February 26, 1994. Their union was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Jordin and Jessica.

Pam took great pride in her family and home. She had an exceptional green thumb and maintained an enviable garden together with her husband. They enjoyed experimenting with wine fermentation and sharing fresh veggies and homemade preserves with their neighbors. Pam had a gifted ear for music. She played piano and organ for many years at the Glenwood City United Methodist Church. Pam was thoughtful and mindful of her friends and family and was always keen to lend an ear or a hand to anyone who needed it.

Pam is survived by her cherished daughters, Jordin and Jessica; her parents, Willard and Marilyn Johnson; her sister, Paula; and her brothers, Jeff and Tim. A Celebration of Life for Pamela and John Jarvis will be held on Thursday, August 26th from 4pm to 7pm at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. There will be opportunities to share stories at the top of each hour during the gathering. Memorials are preferred and will be used for the wellbeing of their two daughters, Jordin and Jessica, as they mourn the loss of their parents. Memorials may be sent to O’Connell’s at 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI 54002. Please keep these girls and their entire families in your thoughts and prayers as they say goodbye to their parents.