JAVERNA MORRILL

JaVerna Erickson Morrill passed away on August 2, 2021 at 99 years of age. Born in Dunn County on June 1, 1922, to Edna & August Erickson, on their farm between Wheeler and Colfax. Her brothers, David and August and sister, Genevieve and Vergene have predeceased her.

JaVerna was married in 1944 to Dean W Morrill of Eau Claire Wis., until his death in 1975 in Mt Lebanon, PA. After Dean’s death JaVerna moved to Minneapolis, NM and worked for US Customs until she retired. Then she moved to Menomonie WI. After living on her own for a few years she moved into assisted living at The Oaks in Menomonie. During retirement she was active in her church, volunteered driving patients to their doctors’ appointments, playing bridge, and loved dancing at the Moose Lodge.

Dean and JaVerna had 4 children: Linda, with husband Steven Brack, granddaughter Jennifer, great grandson George Foulenfont (AJ), and 2 great-great grandchildren Alina and Anthony. Sons: John with Piper, Dean with Pam and his children Amanda and Christopher, and Robert and his children Cassandra and her children Brady and Lydia, and Jason and his children Connor, Caitlyn and Bindi.

Our best wishes to Ken, Hammer, Norman, and Norton. Our thanks also to Our House Senior Living in Menomonie for their care during her final years. Also our thanks to The Oaks in Menomonie, and the residents, for their care and friendship.

Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Menomonie, Wis on Monday Oct 4th at 10:30 am, with reception to follow. Friends and family can gather at 10 am prior to the service. The service will be available by zoom so people that cannot travel can view. Persons interested to sign up for the zoom service please email Steven Brack at sgbrack1948@gmail.com and you will be sent details on how to attend remotely. Burial will be private at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wis.