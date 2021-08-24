BEVERLY FLATLAND

Beverly J. “Bev” Flatland, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the age of 75.

Beverly was born on February 5, 1946 in Colfax, Wisconsin to Minard and Marion “Fern” (Siler) Dalhoe. She attended Chetek Schools and married Dale Flatland on November 13, 1965.

Bev worked in retail for several years. She enjoyed gardening, watching birds and spending time with family.

Bev is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dale; three sons, Tim (Tammy), Paul (Wendy) and Rocky (Patti); many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and one brother, Ron (Carol) Dalhoe.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tami Steinke; and four siblings.

A funeral service was held at 11 am, Friday, August 20, 2021, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave. in Colfax with Pastor Michael Sparby officiating. Visitation took place from 4 to 6 pm, on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Sampson Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial took place at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Sand Creek. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com