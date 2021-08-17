Two die due to injuries from August 5 Town of Springfield ATV crash

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD – Two St. Croix County motorists have died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred Aug. 5.

The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 4:28 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2021, of a crash with injuries between a motor vehicle and an ATV. The crash occurred on CTH E near 290th Street in the town of Springfield.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup operated by Jessica M. Hansen, 29, from Menomonie, Wis., which was traveling east on CTH E, when it struck a 1992 Kawasaki ATV, which was also eastbound on CTH E. The driver of the ATV was John F. Jarvis, 57, and his passenger was Pamela J. Jarvis, 58, both from Glenwood City, Wis.

Both ATV occupants suffered serious injuries. John Jarvis was transported by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, and Pamela Jarvis was transported to Regions by ambulance. Jessica Hansen was treated and released at the scene. Hansen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Neither of the ATV occupants was wearing a helmet.

On Sunday, Aug. 15, John Jarvis passed away as a result of his injuries, and in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 16, Pamela Jarvis passed away as a result of her injuries.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Glenwood City Fire-EMS and first responders, Baldwin Area EMS and the Wisconsin DNR.

The incident represents the fifth and sixth traffic fatalities recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.

This incident remains under investigation.