MIKE MULTHAUF

A Celebration of Life for Mike Multhauf will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the home of Mark Multhauf, 601 Ash Street in Downing, WI 54734. There will be a Wooden Nickel Saloon theme! All are welcome!