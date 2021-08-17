MIKE MULTHAUF

A Celebration of Life for Mike Multhauf will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the home of Mark Multhauf, 601 Ash Street in Downing, WI  54734.

There will be a Wooden Nickel Saloon theme!  All are welcome!

