Roger Allen Moe, age 72 of Lakeland, MN, died August 1st at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Roger was born on September 24, 1948, in St. Paul, Minnesota; the son of Eldred and Roberta (Brennan) Moe. He attended various elementary schools, such as Chippewa Falls, prior to graduating from Glenwood City High School in the class of 1967. He would further his education through a vocational school for the trade of auto diesel mechanic. Following this, he enlisted in the armed forces where he proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany. He would fall in love with the former Anne Marie Wink. They would be united in marriage on June 24, 1972, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City. This union would be further blessed with three sons.

Roger worked as a diesel mechanic for many years. Although he worked with various companies over the years such as Greyhound, he retired from Mike’s Truck and Trailer. Following his retirement, he took great pleasure in riding his bike around the scenic St. Croix River Valley. He was ever so proud of his classic cars; more specifically his Chevy Nova and Impala. He was an ardent fan of the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed watching and attending auto races. He always looked forward to his annual ‘fishing trip’ to Horseshoe Lake although there was some debate on how much fishing the guys actually did. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t try to fix. His greatest love was being surrounded by Anne, his boys and their families; especially the grandchildren. He was active in the boys lives whether cub scouts or coaching soccer or baseball. Roger never complained and always looked for the positive in any situation as his cup was always half full!

Roger will remain in the hearts of his wife Anne; sons Jason (Janine), Brad (Samantha), Eric (Stephanie); grandchildren Kylie, Somara, Aubrey, Brecken, Cullen, Afton; step grandson Josh Dierickx, step great-granddaughters Skylar & Kylie; his mother Roberta, sisters Jean (Jim) Hoppe, Linda (Cornie) Zevenbergen, Rita (Dick) Cassellius, Mary Patt (Kevin) Weeks, brother Brian (Angie), sister-in-law Sheila; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. His father Eldred and brother Bob precede him in death.

Mass of Christian Burial for Roger Moe was held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 9th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 16770 13th Street South, Lake St. Croix Beach, MN 55043. Burial will be in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation was on Sunday, August 8th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 So. 11th Street in Hudson as well as one hour prior to the mass at church Monday morning.