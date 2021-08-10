New police car in budget for Village of Boyceville

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

A new police car is in the picture for the Boyceville Police Department. Police Chief Greg Lamkin addressed the Village board Monday evening about the new vehicle. He reminded the board that the village had received a $16,000 grant toward the purchase of a new vehicle, and “We have about $15,000 already budgeted for it,” Lamkin told the board.

The chief noted that any vehicle ordered now would not be delivered until next January or February and that would leave sufficient time to include costs into the budget. Lamkin told board members that the price he received from Ford for a Ford Explorer was some $6,000 less than a comparable Chevrolet.

After some discussion, the board voted to allow the chief to go forward on the purchase of a new vehicle. The new unit will replace a 2011 Dodge.

During his report Lamkin noted that they had 211 calls for service, last month including 23 traffic calls. He spoke about a follow up investigation for a domestic disturbance reported to the sheriff’s office. One subject was eventually taken into custody and charged with felony bail jumping. Two weeks later Lamkin observed the same suspect committing another violation and during a traffic stop he placed the subject into custody for additional charges of felony bail jumping.

Lamkin also reported that he attended Criminal Justice Instructor Development and he is waiting for certification to become an instructor.

Village will help fund community activities

The Boyceville Village Board will help the Community Action Club (CAC) finance in their efforts to promote the community.

Village President Lukas Montgomery spoke about the expenses that the CAC has had recently including some $1,400 for redoing the outside speakers on the new light poles on Main Street, funding the National Night Out event and other events.

Jamie Tilleson spoke to the board about the events including the Pickle Festival, The Spirit of Christmas, and the National Night Out. She noted that the CAC has sufficient funds to carry out this years events, by was concerned about the future and told the board that the village has given $8,000 in previous years to help support the events. She reminded members that there were no events last year because of the CoronaVirus.

Montgomery praised the group by saying, “They did a good job of getting the Community involved.”

After discussing the program of events, the board voted to support the CAC in the amount of $5,000.

In his report to the board, Don Rose, Public Works Director said that with the new road work on State Highway 170 that all the man holes and water main valves were covered with the new road surface and he wished that the state contractor would return soon and get those items back in service just in case they are needed.

Darlene Lee, Village Clerk/Treasurer, told the board that all the old village records that were stored at the Library have been removed and that some will be destroyed and the permanent records are now stored at the Village Offices.

The board approved granting picnic licenses to the following: Boyceville Wrestling Club for their Softball Tourney on August 20 and 22. The Boyceville Firefighters Association for the Pickle Fest Tent for August 19-22, their tractor pull on September 17 and 18; their ATV ride on October 9, and for the Lions Sportsman Banquet on October 9.

The board spent time discussing the upkeep of the Village’s draining ditches and with Montgomery telling that his neighbor who is an elderly person was requesting that the long grass be cut to improve the looks of the ditch. The village policy, which was made ten years ago, stated that the village would not cut the ditches unless there were trees growing, and the board voted to uphold that policy. Montgomery informed the board that he would take it upon his own to help his neighbor.