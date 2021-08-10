Dunn County Fair Awards of Excellence

SCHLOUGH FAMILY DOMINATES — Three of Heidi and Douglas Schlough’s daughters – Kylee, Alexis and Abbygail – swept the showmanship awards in the dairy show at the 2021 Dunn County Fair. The entire family took the opportunity to capture this photo with their animals. From left to right are Grandparents Neil and Phyllis Schlough; Kylee Schlough, Beginner Showmanship winner; Alexis Schlough, Intermediate Showmanship winner; Abbygail Schlough, Senior Showmanship winner; and parents Heidi and Douglas Schlough. —photo submitted
DOWNING’S Missy Klatt won a pair of Awards of Excellence in photography in the open class at the 2021 Dunn County Fair. One is for a Winter scene and other is for a photo showing action, altered. —photo submitted
AWARD WINNER — Gracie Casper from the Hay River Helpers 4H Club won an Award of Excellence in Cultural Arts for her macrame earrings at this year’s Dunn County Fair. —photo submitted