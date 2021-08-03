Shirley A. Huey, age 84, of Boyceville, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City, with hospice, and surrounded by her family.

She was born December 13, 1936, to Arnold and Margaret (Gesche) Klatt and grew up in Downing, WI.

On December 18, 1953, Shirley married Melvin Bird. They were divorced. She married William Huey on August 29, 1992, and later divorced in 2014.

Shirley cherished every moment with her children and was a dedicated grandma and great grandma. She was always caring for people. For 25 years, Shirley worked in housekeeping at Dunn County Health Care Center. She enjoyed watching horse pulls and tractor pulls, fishing, county fairs, music, and dancing.

Shirley is survived by her children, Carla (David) Stevens, Marlin (Diane) Bird, Melody Bird (Bill), Robyn (Mike) Wolterstorff; grandchildren, Jason Stevens (Karen), Cari (Matthew) Greeley, Brad (Marlo) Stevens, Heather (Tom) Roloff, Adam (Jennifer) Bird, Justin (Bethany) Bird, Travis Bird, Heidi (Douglas) Schlough, Terra (Eric) Engeman, Denise (Adam) Jeske; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Sharon (Bert) Lansing and Joyce (Dan) Hellendrung; one brother Eugene (Debby) Klatt; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Klatt and Judi Klatt; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Margaret Klatt; infant son Ronald Bird; infant brother Valgene; infant sister Darlene; and brothers, David, Wayne, and Gary Klatt.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There was a visitation at the church from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday and an hour prior to the service Monday. Burial was in Sherman Cemetery in the Town of Sherman, Dunn Co. WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.