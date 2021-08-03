Ren in the Glen 2021

Over 3,000 people attended the two-day Ren in the Glen renaissance faire held July 31 and August 1 in the Town of Glenwood.
BATTLE ROYALE — A pair of Knights did battle during a medieval tournament held Sunday at the Ren in the Glen. Over 3,000 people attended the two-day renaissance faire held July 31 and August 1 in the Town of Glenwood. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT — Under the direction and assistance of the dance caravan, volunteers worked to perfect their sword dancing skills on the Bonnie Brae Stage Sunday afternoon, August 1 at the 2021 Ren in the Glen. —photo by Shawn DeWitt