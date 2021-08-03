Off The Editor’s Desk – 8-4-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

What is the President trying to do?

What is President Biden trying to do over the Pandemic? First his administration say that if you are vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask. But, now they are suggesting that mask wearing is needed if you are inside with a group or with a group outside.

Furthermore, it now looks like they may go back to making children wear a mask during school classes, or worse yet is that students may be back to virtual learning and we all know how ineffective that was. Nationwide, young kids learn the best when they are in a classroom.

If you think that the president is trying to keep us safe from the Virus, then, why is he allowing thousands of people to migrate into this country through the southern border? People, many of them may be infectious, and they are spreading it within the group that they are with.

If you or I come into contact with an infected person, we are asked to self isolate for a couple of weeks to make sure that we do not have the virus, and if we do, we do not spread it into our community.

So what does the President’s policy do with these people crossing into our county, they are put on a bus or plane and sent into our country and they mingle with the population and now we are having an upswing of positive testing and how does the President respond.

He responds by making us wear masks.

The following is a Fact Sheet from President Biden to announce new action to get more Americans vaccinated and slow the spread of the Delta Variant. The fact sheet is dated July 29, 2021.

“Six months into the Administration’s vaccinated effort, 164 million Americans are fully vaccinated, including 80 percent of seniors and more than 60 percent of adults.

“We are now faced with a much more transmissible strain of this virus, the Delta Variant. The good news is that we are prepared for this. Get more people vaccinated.”

The president announced efforts by imposing requirements to protect federal workers and those they serve.

The President’s action includes the following: “Every federal government employee and onsite contractor will be asked to attest to their vaccination status. If you are not fully vaccinated, you will be required to wear a mask on the job site.

The Department of Defense is directed to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 vaccinations for members of the military.

Expanding paid leave to get families and kids vaccinated. The president will announce that small and medium sized businesses will now be reimbursed for offering their employees paid leave to get their family members, including kids, vaccinated.

He is asking states and local units of government to offer a hundred dollars to get people vaccinated

Increase vaccinations among adolescents as kids go back to school for kids 12 and older.

The president must have his head in the sand. Nowhere in this seven page document does he even address those people who have illegally come into this country and he must address this problem before another million people die.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton