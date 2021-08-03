Helen O. Renz, age 92, of Colfax, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.

She was born Dec. 2, 1928, in Colfax, WI to Hogan and Oliana (Johnson) Knudson and was raised on the family farm north of Colfax. Helen graduated from Colfax High School in 1946.

On Nov. 22, 1952, Helen married Dean Renz at Holden Lutheran Church in rural Colfax. Two daughters were born to this union.

Helen worked many jobs over the years, but her most important was homemaker and mother to her two daughters Debra Kay born Aug. 25, 1954, and Vicki Jean born Nov. 5, 1957. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Helen was a lifelong member of Holden Lutheran Church and was active in the Ladies Aide.

Helen is survived by her daughter Debra (Steve) Johnson; grandchildren, Lindsay (Lisa) Johnson, Nick (Jodi) Johnson, Tessa (Chris) Nyhus, Ryan (Christina) Larson, Trevor Larson; great-grandchildren, Audrina and Beauden Johnson, and Max Nyhus; brothers, Robert and Stanley Knudson; sisters-in-law, Patsy Knudson and Julie Renz; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dean Renz; daughter Vicki (Joe) Kinnard; parents Hogan and Oliana Knudson; sister Arlene Knoepke; brothers,

Gordon, Milton, Layton and Kenneth Knudson; sister-in-law Donetta Knudson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Holden Lutheran Church in rural Colfax, with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation and Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire for their compassionate care.