Charles Duane “Chuck” Lamb, age 73, of Wilson, Wisconsin died Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home in Cady Township.

Chuck was born September 27, 1947, to Merton and Louise (Beck) Lamb in Spring Lake Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin. He grew up on the Lamb farm north of Spring Valley and attended Spring Valley Schools, graduating with the Class of 1965. He played football, basketball, baseball, and track.

After high school, Chuck attended college at River Falls before proudly enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served for 2 years and spent time in Vietnam, reaching the rank of Corporal. In October 2019, Chuck was able to join other veterans in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

On June 28, 1969, Chuck married the love of his life and best friend, Barb Gunderson, at the Wilson Lutheran Church. They lived in Spring Valley for a short time and then farmed in Cady Township. In 1993, they moved to their present home, the Gunderson family farm in Cady Township. They were blessed with 3 sons: Matt, Andy, and Ben.

Chuck was proud of his military service and was a member of Mattson-Miller American Legion Post 330 of Wilson. Chuck was a sports fan and a talented athlete in his day. The most important thing in Chuck’s life was his family. Spending time with his sons, brothers, and other relatives was very important to Chuck, but most special to him were his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Donald and Frances Gunderson; sister Judy; grandson Noah Lamb; brother Tom Lamb; and sister-in-law Alice Bennett.

Survivors include his wife Barb; sons Matt (Chandra) Lamb; Andy (Jes) Lamb; Ben (Nicole) Lamb; niece Becky (Keenan) Stahl; brothers Doug (Sherry) Lamb and Bill Lamb; 9 grandchildren: Kodey Stahl; Rian Rahm, Kailey Bonte; Emma Lamb; Ally Lamb; Jordan Lamb; Charlie Lamb; Cade Lamb; and Brady Lamb; great-grandchildren: Brantley Bonte, Kamdyn Stahl, Brayley Bonte, Kayden Stahl and Paxton Rahm; other relatives and friends.

Visitation was Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 9:30 – 11 a.m., prior to the service, at Wilson Lutheran Church, Wilson, Wisconsin. Memorial service was at 11 a.m. at the church.

Burial was in the church cemetery, Wilson, Wisconsin. Military Honors performed by Matson-Miller American Legion Post 330 of Wilson.

Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley handled the arrangements.