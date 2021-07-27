Selma Sloth was born to Danish immigrant parents in Denmark, KS on March 1, 1928. She passed away in the presence of family and caregivers in Glenwood City, WI on July 7, 2021.

Selma spent her growing-up years on the family farm in Michigan. Danish was Selma’s first language until she started school. After graduating from high school, Selma attended Grand View College in Iowa where she met her husband Eric Sloth. The couple married in 1947 and moved to Los Angeles where Selma worked as a chemist for a pharmaceutical company while Eric finished his PhD. Shortly after, Selma left the workforce to put her energy into raising six kids as the family made their home in Illinois and later in Nebraska. Upon retirement, Eric and Selma moved to Gig Harbor WA, fulfilling a life-long dream of sailing their 40-foot sailboat in Puget Sound. In 2013 Selma moved to Minneapolis, MN where she was an active member of her independent living community. A fall in 2019 left Selma disabled, and she lived out her remaining years at Glenhaven nursing home in Glenwood City, WI.

Selma loved life, and over the course of her 93 years she pursued many interests. She joined book clubs, dance clubs, and bridge clubs. A life-long member of the Lutheran Church, Selma enjoyed teaching crafts for Vacation Bible School, leading adult Bible Studies and volunteering for disaster relief efforts. She also volunteered as a host family for a foreign exchange student. She loved to travel, especially to family gatherings from Alaska to Mexico to Germany and Denmark and many places in between. She enjoyed hiking, gardening, sewing, reading, and playing the piano. After her children were grown, she bought a kiln and became a self-taught ceramicist.

Selma was always close to her Danish heritage. The Danish concept of hygge was evident in her home wherever she lived. She danced with Danish folk dance groups and prepared many a Smørrebrød feast over the years, passing on Danish food and cultural traditions to her children and grandchildren. In her later years Selma became interested in genealogy, studying her family roots, writing her autobiography, and translating many family documents from Danish to English.

Selma was preceded in death by her parents Harald and Sigrid Kildegaard, her sister Agnes, and her husband Eric. She is survived by six children – Karen, Susan, Lauri, Eric, Heidi, and Karl: 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Selma’s life will be held at 2 pm on September 4, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 615 Maple Street, Glenwood City, WI, 54013. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Selma’s memory to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

