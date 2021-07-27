New Boyceville staff introduced to school board

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville board of education was introduced to seven of the school district’s newest members during its July 21 regular meeting held in the TCE Media Center.

Superintendent Nick Kaiser began last Wednesday night’s meeting by welcoming the new staff members in attendance to the Boyceville Community School District and asked each to give a brief introduction to the board.

Making their initial acquaintances with the board were Deb Rosen, who will be teaching high school English after most recently teaching at West Fargo High School in North Dakota; Jacob Maes, a Glenwood City native who will be serving a one-year term as high school guidance counselor during Karlene Berry’s leave of absence; Teddi Humpal, who hails from Boyceville and recently became the district’s food service director after previously working as a library aide at TCE; Emmaly Monfort, another Boyceville native who has been substituting at Boyceville for the past three or four years, has taking over as the district’s financial accountant from Sharon Formoe who retired at the end of June; Jacob Schoeder, an Elmwood native, is the school district’s new technology coordinator replacing Thomas Kuenzie who also retired; Gabby Henry of Roberts will be a fifth grade teacher at TCE; and Liz Stolte, originally from North Saint Paul, MN, taught Spanish to seventh and eighth graders in the Hudson School District the past six years and will now be Boyceville’s Spanish teacher as well as its English Language Arts (ELA) coordinator.

Kaiser and board members sans Steve Olson, who was absent from the meeting, then took a few minutes to introduce themselves to the new staff members.

Kaiser noted that more new hires will make their introductions to the board at its August meeting.

The superintendent then delivered his report to the board which included an update on the state budget.

Kaiser told the Board that Governor Tony Evers had signed a budget.

“I’m going to tell you that I don’t quite agree with the label of historic that was tagged to it (new budget) by some of our legislators, maybe in their eyes there is something that way,” stated Kaiser. “I guess I don’t see that when I look at what is available for kids in the state.”

Kaiser did say that there are some things in the new biennium budget that can changed but said there isn’t “a dime of new money for us to spend”.

He noted that while that could be a good thing for taxpayers as there will be lower taxes possibly depending on the township or county you live in but said as far as any changes to categorical aid, which would increase spending for the district, he has not seen any yet.

Kaiser added that Governor Evers did earmark $100 million for possibly adding that as a per pupil amount, which would average out to $117 to $125 of additional money per student over the biennium or around $60 to $62 per kid each year. He did warn members that this additional money, however, was a one-time infusion.

He also reminded the board that the annual meeting is set for October 13 this year.

The board approved some personnell moves at the meeting.

It accepted the resignation of Valerie Berend as the 7-12 grade agriculture teacher. Berend has accepted a similar position in the Brillion School District.

In a related matter, the Board then approved the hiring of Jenna Behrends to fill the open agriculture teaching position. Kaiser noted that Behrends had taken a different path to teaching agriculture saying she had actually went into the marketing side of agriculture after graduating from UW-River Falls. She then obtained her teaching certification and has spent the last couple of years teaching agriculture in the Flambeau School District. The board also approved Behrends as the new varsity head coach for the Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team.

In other personnel moves, the Board stamped its approval on the hiring of Liz Lohfink as a library aide at TCE and the hiring of Joshua Hopper, under a 1-year contract, as the instrumental and general music teacher.

The Board also:

•Adopted the 2021-22 Wisconsin Model Academic Standards.

•Approved the Academic Career Planning Services for the coming school year.

•Accepted a $5,000 grant from the Ann Marie Foundation for the purchase of a new Shark router for the technical education program.