A funeral service for Elaine C. Muszynski will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 07, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 417 W. Menomonie St., Elk Mound with Father Timothy Welles officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A lunch will be served at the church following the service.

Elaine passed away March 11, 2020, but due to COVID, the funeral was postponed. The full obituary can be viewed at https://www.lenmarkfh.com/obituary/Elaine-Muszynski.