Dunn County Fair 2021

The 2021 Dunn County Fair was a huge success! More photos of the 2021 Dunn County Fair will be available soon on our photography site.
BOMBER RUNS — The airplane ride at the Dunn County Fair appeared to be a popular choice for the kiddos. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph
GRAND CHAMPION SWINE — Nate Edwards of Colfax, a member of the Wisconsin Show Pig Association, won Grand Champion market barrow with his crossbred pig at the Dunn County Fair. Nate is the son of Dave and Tina Edwards. He sold his pig at the meat animal auction at the fair on July 24 for $9.50 per pound to Synergy Cooperative. His hog weighed in at 271 pounds. Maximum paid weight for swine is 300 pounds. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph
YEARLING STEER — Bailey Gilbertson, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the daughter of Kay and Kevin Gilbertson, sold her heavyweight yearling steer at the meat animal auction July 24 at the Dunn County Fair for $6.50 per pound to Chippewa Valley Energy. The steer weighed in at 1,537 pounds. Maximum paid weight for dairy steers was 1,600 pound. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph