Clarence Russell, age 82 of Elk Mound, passed away at home surrounded by family on July 23, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 31, 2021. Service order will be: 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Service followed by a luncheon at Grace Baptist Church, 11591 17th Ave, Chippewa Falls WI 54729.

Clarence was 1 of 11 children and was born to Lewis and Pearlie Russell from Kentucky.

Clarence worked various different jobs throughout his life but what he really enjoyed the most was volunteering with different types of mission work. He loved the time spent with family, friends, working in the garden, planting flowers, hunting and fishing. Clarence always brought a smile and a wonderful conversation to everyone who knew him. Clarence will be greatly missed and his love for life.

Clarence served his country as a Paratrooper in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife Sally Russell (Delong) of 46 years and children: Penny Russell, Thomas Russell (Edith), Kathy Talley (Mike), Steve Noland, Patricia Russell, Cheryl Russell (Fred Miller), Candace Everin (Keith), Chris Russell (Shannon); 17 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be given to: Border Missions (http://www.bordermissions.com/) where Clarence volunteered. All additional monetary gifts will be donated to missions.