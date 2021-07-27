Audrey L. Weaver, 91, of Sand Creek, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.

Audrey was born July 22, 1929, to Harry and Margie (Madison) Weaver in the town of Sand Creek where she lived her entire life. She left this earthly life on July 19, 2021, just three days shy of her 92nd birthday.

Audrey worked with her parents on their farm and as a free-lance writer for many publications. She had a strong passion for photography and even inquired in January 1944 to Life Magazine how they obtained a particular photograph published in an article encouraging Victory Gardens. The photographer, A. J. Michaud replied to her directly only ten days later explaining the tricks used to make the potatoes appear so large in the photograph!

After her father’s passing, she moved into the town of Sand Creek where she enjoyed the camaraderie of the other tenants in her apartment complex.

Audrey is preceded in death by her parents and now joins them in their heavenly home.

Services to celebrate Audrey's life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1806 17th Ave., Bloomer (across from the Bloomer Aquatic Center). Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place immediately following the service at the American Cemetery, in the Town of Grant, Dunn County.

