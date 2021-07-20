VIRGIL A. SCHOONOVER

Virgil Allen Schoonover, age 89, of Boyceville, WI pass away Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm.

He was born Aug. 3, 1931, in Menomonie, WI to Leonard Marion and Vernice Mae (Snyder) Schoonover of Otter Creek Township, Dunn Co. WI. He attended Oak Grove Elementary School and Colfax High School before the family moved to New Haven Township in 1945. Virgil then graduated from Boyceville High School in 1949.

On Oct. 26, 1951, Virgil married Patricia Canfield. He lived and farmed in New Haven Township for the rest of his life.

Virgil is survived by his wife Patricia; two sons, Tom (Kim), Kevin (Tracey), a daughter Mary; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren plus one on the way; a brother Daniel (Martha); also, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sons; a grandson Aaron Gregory Schoonover; and an infant sister.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Ridgeland Community Center (200 N. Diamond St., Ridgeland, WI 54763), with Pastor Vicky Strupp officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the Community Center one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in New Haven Cemetery in thew Town of New Haven, Dunn Co. WI.

