St. Croix County Fair 2021

The 2021 St. Croix County Fair, held July 14-18, was a huge success! More photos of the 2021 St. Croix County Fair will be available soon on our photography site.
WINNING PURPLE RIBBONS in the Open Class competition at this year’s St. Croix County Fair were these five area ladies. From left to right are: Jean Booth, champion for her granola in the foods division; Rita Palewicz, grand champion in crocheting and the reserve grand champion in potted plants; Margaret Ohman, the reserve grand champion ribbon in foods for her buns made from a recipe by Louise Jeske and an honorable mention in knitting; Elsie Obermueller, champion ribbons on her flowers and a bouquet; and Annette Zuniga, scored a reserve grand champion award in cultural arts for her crocheted Llama. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
THE FAIREST COURT IN ST. CROIX COUNTY — The new 2021 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair court was crowned July 18. From left to right are Junior Fairests of the Fair Eloise Thompson and Cecelia Bennett and Fairest of the Fair Rose Gillis. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
MONTY’S TRAVELING REPTILE SHOW — Glenwood City native Brian Teigen brought several of his reptiles to share with the audience at the St. Croix County Fair on Friday. These little guys were thrilled to be able to touch a live alligator. —photo by Carole Schurtz