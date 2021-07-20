Sharon Butler, age 76, of Wilson, Wisconsin died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Park View Home, Woodville.

Sharon was born June 27, 1945 to Albert and Vera (Bible) Larson in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She grew up in Downing, Wisconsin and attended Glenwood City Schools. She graduated with the Class of 1963.

Sharon married Richard Butler on December 29, 1962. They farmed together until retiring with pride. She was a quiet woman but every once in a while, she had these one liners that would make everyone smile. Her family was her pride and joy. Besides taking care of and raising her family, she raised a garden, went hunting and milked a lot of cows. She also babysat for many other family members and neighbors. In later years she enjoyed visiting and playing cards with her family, reading and playing games on her tablet. She loved her weekly gatherings with her family going out for lunch and playing Skip-bo. `

Preceding her in death were her husband Richard, her parents; brothers Irwin, Don, Vern, and Jerry Larson; and sister Lorraine Goodell, son Curt Pfister, and daughter-in-law Brenda Butler.

Survivors include her children: Kim (Shane) Barnes, Rick (Sherry) Butler, Robert Butler, and Bill (Marla) Butler; 5 grandchildren: Alison (Jay) Albrecht, Connor, Erin, Logan and Tori, Step-grandchildren D.J. and Rose; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Keith (Carol) Larson; sister Ramona Stevens; brother-in-law Duane (Pat) Butler; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley and also at church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Funeral service for Sharon will Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wilson Lutheran Church, Wilson, Wisconsin.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Keehr Funeral Home, www.keehrfuneralhome.com Spring Valley is handling arrangements.