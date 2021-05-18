Siler elected chair of Boyceville fire district board

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — Chuck Siler, chair of the Town of Tiffany, has been elected as chair of the Boyceville Community Fire District Board.

Siler and Russell Hitz, chair of the Town of Hay River, were nominated for the chair position at the Boyceville fire board’s May 12 meeting.

The Boyceville fire district includes the Towns of Hay River, New Haven, Sherman, Stanton and Tiffany and the Villages of Boyceville and Wheeler.

Wheeler did not have a representative at the meeting.

Paper ballots were distributed for the vote, and Siler received four votes while Hitz received two votes.

YTD

Cory Green, fire chief, reported that the Boyceville Community Fire Department has gone out on 20 calls so far this year.

The most recent calls over the past month included a grass fire in the Town of Stanton, mutual aid on two grass fires in Prairie Farm, mutual aid to the Menomonie fire department for a structure fire in the city, and a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) that caught on fire in the Town of Hew Haven and subsequently set the ditch on fire.

Green said he is currently checking into obtaining an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for the fire engine and for the fire station.

The Boyceville fire department is the charter organization for the Boyceville Cub Scouts, and several weeks ago, the Pinewood Derby was held in the bay area of the fire station, he noted.

Snow plowing

Members of the Boyceville fire board began a discussion about snow plowing and whether the municipalities in the fire district should take turns plowing the snow at the fire station during the winter.

It was reported that this past winter, with very little snow, the cost was $2,000 for snow plowing.

Since the issue of snow plowing at the fire station was not on the agenda, board members decided to stop the discussion with plans to have the item on the agenda for the June meeting.

The Boyceville Community Fire District Board meets next on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boyceville fire station.