Off The Editor’s Desk – 5-19-2021

Do we fear another nation?

It cost almost $75.00 dollars to fill the gasoline tank on my Suburban last Friday. I told a friend that I blame President Biden for the price increase, but he told me that it was not Biden’s fault. He is probably right, but if there had been a cost reduction, Biden would have taken the credit.

Which that brings me to how is the new president handling the position that we have on the world stage.

What nation do we fear that may cause us harm. I am sure that it was Japan and Germany during the days of World War II and after that it was Russia. In school we practiced hiding under our desk just in case a nuclear bomb was sent our way. A lot of good that desk would have done in a nuclear attack.

At this time we have put Russia on a back burner and it is not North Korea, a middle-eastern country, or some South American regime that we, or I should say I, fear, it’s China. China has the largest number of troops active with 2.8 million, twice that of the United States. Other countries with more than a million troops include India, Russia, and North Korea.

I don’t think that China is going to harm us militarily, but I think it will be financial, industrial, and in the global market place.

I would like to quote part of a piece published in the “Right American Future.”

“When President Biden empowered the climate cult by making the issue his administration’s top priority, it signaled the Chinese Communist Party the time for global expansion had arrived.

“China’s Belt and Road initiative represents one of the less than subtle ways it plans to strategically control every level of commerce and human interactions. That program is a strategy initiative by the People’s Republic of China that seeks to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks with the aim of improving regional and stimulating economic growth.

“The communists never made a serious commitment to reducing their pollution. In fact, when President Obama signed the U. S. to the Paris Climate Accord, the Asian power agreed to increase its CO2 emissions through 2030. According to the BBC, China has pledged to peak its emission by 2030 and is currently running 1,058 coal plants, more than half the world’s capacity.

“If Climate Cult progressive likes Biden, Kerry, and other liberal extremists genuinely believe their doomsday prophesies, they would focus on China. The U.S. peak emissions occurred more than a decade ago, and they were lower in 2019 than in 1990 despite an expanding economy. China, by contrast, tripled its carbon emission since 1990 and currently thumbs its nose at reductions this decade. Ranked as the world’s largest coal producer and user in manufacturing and electricity generations. China now sends more carbon pollution into the atmosphere than all the developed countries in the world.”

When you buy something, just look at it and where it was made and I bet it was China, and the longer Biden sits in the White House the more items will say. “Made in China.”

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton