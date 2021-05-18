Matson-Miller American Legion Auxiliary Unit 330 honors Kyle Gean

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Matson-Miller American Legion Auxiliary Unit 330 Wilson presented seven-year-old Kyle Gean with the “Good Deed Award” for his donation to the Knapp Community Projects, for the food pantry during a ceremony held Monday, May 3 at the Wilson Legion Post.

Gean recently made and sold cupcakes to raise money for the Knapp Food Pantry. Gean, a first grader at Tiffany Creek Elementary in Boyceville, raised just over $1,000 that he donated to assist the food pantry which is part of the Knapp Community Projects.

Members of that organization along with Wilson Legion Auxiliary members were on hand for Gean’s most recent recognition and award.

Auxiliary member Elsie Obermueller presented Gean with the award and read the following.

“To be eligible for a Good Deed Award the youth must have donated time and/or money for a worthy cause and served as a great example of community service. Nominations are submitted to the Department Secretary on the State level who will certify and forward information to the National Chair for consideration.

This award was created in 2002 by one of the American Legion Auxiliary committees, the National Children and Youth Committee. The Committee created this award to recognize girls and boys like you, who demonstrate a kind caring act of selflessness. We use these opportunities of the awards to be able to show your deed as an example for your friends, classmates, and family to do selfless acts in their everyday lives too.

The American Legion Auxiliary was founded on the principle of “In the Spirit of Service, not self, for God, Country, and Veterans.” Since 1919, the Auxiliary members have selflessly served our veterans, military families and their communities.

We thank you for helping us serve our communities.”