It’s going to be a mess when the local state road intersections are being closed for improvements.

So, we all know about the rebuilding of the intersection in Boyceville of Highway 79 North and Highway 170. Now we learned that the Intersection of State Highway 128 and U.S. Highway 12 at Wilson is scheduled to be closed for improvements starting on May 31.

The official detour on 128 from the Interstate would have you traveling from Wilson to Menomonie on I-94 then onto highway 25, north to Wheeler and west to Dunn County Highway F and north on F to County N, then west on N to County Q and south on Q to Downing. If you figure the mileage, maybe more than 60 miles, but it looks like to me its an hour and a half drive. The other option is to get off the Interstate at Baldwin, go north on 63 to 64 and east on 64 to 128 and south into Glenwood City. There is however, a couple of County Roads ( DD and E) that connect 63 to 128. But I don’t know if they are part of the official detour.

I talked to Christena O’Brien of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in Eau Claire and she relieved some anxiety about a sixty some mile detour around the closing of those two intersections. O’Brien informed this newspaper that the Boyceville intersection is not schedule to start until June 28th. It could be that both of those intersections will be closed at the same time for only a week. So maybe it will not be a big problem for all of us locals, because, we all know how to take local roads and get passed those obstacles in short order.

Remember the saying that “Wisconsin has two seasons, winter and road construction”? But, be very thankful for all the hard work put in by the workers putting in a great effort to improve our local roads, especially State Highway 170, it really needed it.