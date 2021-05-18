Elk Mounds holds Class of 2021 graduation ceremony

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The 89 members of the Elk Mound High School graduating class of 2021, with family, friends, school staff, and guests surrounding them at the Friday, May 14 commencement exercise. This was Elk Mound’s 101st graduating class. The first class graduated in 1921 with just seven students.

More photos of Elk Mound’s graduation will be available soon on our photography site.