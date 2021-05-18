Elk Mounds holds Class of 2021 graduation ceremony

The 89 members of the Elk Mound High School graduating class of 2021, with family, friends, school staff, and guests surrounding them at the Friday, May 14 commencement exercise. This was Elk Mound’s 101st graduating class. The first class graduated in 1921 with just seven students.
More photos of Elk Mound’s graduation will be available soon on our photography site.
GRADUATION TIME — The 89 members of the Elk Mound High School graduating class of 2021 is shown listening to high school principal Paul Kling with family, friends, school staff, and guests surrounding them at the Friday, May 14 commencement exercise. This was Elk Mound’s 101st graduating class. The first class graduated in 1921 with just seven students. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
A HANDSHAKE AND A DIPLOMA — Class of 2021 member Kaitlyn Elizabeth Kettler (right) smiled as she received her diploma from school board member Mark Cedarblade at last Friday’s graduation ceremony at Elk Mound High School. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
ELK MOUND Class of 2021 valedictorian Susan Marquardt delivered her commencement speech during last Friday’s ceremony in the high school gym. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
ELK MOUND Class of 2021 salutatorian Nate Lew spoke to his classmates and audience members during the commencement ceremony Friday evening, May 14. —photo by Shawn DeWitt