Off The Editor’s Desk – 5-12-2021

Weekly news that caught my interest!

I thought that this week I should run by all of you a few short items that were in the news recently.

First is what Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) said as he was urging President Biden to stand up to the teachers union and open up the public schools.

“I think the unions are holding out for more pay,” Kennedy said. “In the mean time our children get hurt. And what’s so avoidable and a shame about all this is that President Biden can fix it. He said he’s the teacher, the education president, and talks about Dr. Biden, who is, his spouse, a very an accomplished woman. But they don’t do anything about it, and they could. And they sent out a spokesperson, they think the American people are morons. It’s the biggest bunch of bovine waste I’ve ever herd in my life.”

——0—–

From the American Liberty Report comes this item:

“If you thought that the Biden Administration was fair, they just issued an executive order limiting the access of the Payroll Protection Plan to white males. If you own a bar, restaurant or other type of small business that was harmed by the government’s recklessly dumb Coronavirus shutdown, the federal government has a new bailout for us. Unless you are a white male small business owner, if that, you are on your own.”

——0—–

From the Washington Guardian:

“Biden is making his Immigration Camps look empty. A Texas Democrat who has been critical of the Biden Administration’s policies at the U. S.–Mexico border lashed out last week, accusing the administration of posting misleading photos from immigrant processing facility.”

——0—–

Start shunning the vaccine hesitant:

CNN host Michael Smerconisk suggested to get the answer to the ‘struggling to get to herd immunity’ over the Coronavirus vaccination. His answer is “to start shunning Americans who do not get vaccinated.” The poll that CNN did on the shunning question showed that 73 percent of Americans agreed. What ever happened to individual choice? That we need to be told what to do for our own welfare.

——0—–

From David Horowitz and free speech:

“No one cared this last summer, when every American major city was on fire, with criminals running wild and police in retreat.

“No one cared in 2018 when rabid feminists descended on the Capitol to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“And no one cared in 2017, when a deranged Bernie supporter targeted the Republican Congressional baseball team’s practice, shooting Rep. Steve Scalise.”

“But now that the Left has something they can use for their political agenda, they tell us it’s time to do something.

“They’ve kicked the former president off the Internet, and they claim it’s for our safety.”

It’s their first move in stepping on the First Amendment.

——0—–

Defund the cops:

The mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, issued a statement on May 5th that $3.5 million will be taken from the city’s police and sheriff’s office budget to go to help black organizations.

——0—–

From an Associated Press story printed in an Idaho newspaper:

“Idaho already has in place legislation from 2014 stating that Idaho government cannot enforce federal actions that infringe upon Second Amendment rights. The additions to that law now being proposed in Idaho with new legislation seek to prevent Biden’s executive actions from being enforced in Idaho.”

Maybe that is something that our Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers should be proposing to the state legislature.

——0—–

After Trump notably taunted one senator pushing a gun bill by saying the lawmaker was afraid of the National Rifle Association, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, (R) was asked whether he himself was petrified of the NRA. Kennedy said no.

“I am not, I am petrified of giving the power to confiscate guns and ask questions later to public officials. If you trust the government, you obviously failed history class. The native Americans gave up their guns, too.”

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton