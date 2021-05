Gayle M. Tudahl, age 91, of Ridgeland, WI died Monday, December 21st, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15th at Ridgeland Lutheran Church with interment following at West Akers Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of New Haven, rural Prairie Farm. Friends may call for the hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Dallas.