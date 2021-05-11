DC Facilities Committee recommends 100 percent renewable energy by 2050

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Facilities Committee has recommended a resolution to the Dunn County Board pertaining to 100 percent renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Nick Lange, Dunn County corporation counsel, sent out the resolution to the facility committee members based on a proposed resolution from facilities committee member Donald Kuether, said Charles Maves, Dunn County Board supervisor from Boyceville and chair of the facilities committee, at the April 28 meeting.

The facilities committee began discussing the idea in January of developing a plan for Dunn County to be “Carbon Free by the Year 2050” and to have county facilities and departments run on 100 percent renewable energy.

Eau Claire County approved a clean energy resolution in 2019, while LaCrosse approved a resolution last summer. The City of Menomonie has also approved a resolution.

If the Dunn County Board approves the resolution, the next step would be for the county board to create a standing committee to advise the county board on clean energy.

The Dunn County Facilities Committee unanimously approved moving the resolution forward, with several minor word changes noted. In two instances, the resolution read “the county,” and facilities committee members believed it should read “Dunn County.”

Solar

Later on in the meeting, John Sworski, Dunn County director of public works, reported that he had met with the representative of a solar panel company about the possibility of installing a solar array on the north side of the highway department building.

The solar array would be on the back side of the lot at the back of the property where is would be “out of sight, out of mind,” Sworski said.

The company representative is working on “sizing” the system now and is completing the final stages of the feasibility study to see if solar panels for the highway department is something Dunn County wants to pursue, he said.

If Dunn County decides to move forward, then the project would be put out for bids, Sworski said.

Tim Niehoff, county board supervisor from Menomonie and a member of the facilities committee, asked if there would be room to add solar panels to serve the Dunn County Judicial Center.

“Yes,” Sworski said, adding that the solar panels could be located in the farm field owned by the county currently being rented out and could be expanded to serve other buildings as well such as the Community Services Building.

The farm field “is not worth much” because it cannot be used for development of any kind since it is close to the airport, noted Mike Rogers, county board supervisor from Menomonie and a member of the facilities committee.

Solar panels would be a good use for the field, he said.

The feasibility study about solar panels for the highway department building is at no cost to Dunn County, Sworski said.

The work would be part of the solar panel company’s effort to put a bid together for the project, he said.

No matter what kind of project, when there is a Request for Proposals (RFPs), and if there are 10 RFPs, one will get the job and the other nine will walk away with nothing, he said, noting that the work is part of any company’s cost of doing business.