Boyceville tracksters compete in Colfax

COLFAX — With no seniors and less than 20 competitors this season, the Boyceville track and field teams knew that competing for the top spots would be a challenge.

In the season and home opener, the Bulldogs’ girls and boys teams finished third and fourth, respectively, in a conference quadrangular at Evenson Field.

Last week Boyceville participated in a second straight, 4-team Dunn-St. Croix quad, this one held in Colfax, where both squads finished in last place.

The boys managed 26 points and the girls 23. Host Colfax won the boys meet with 90 points followed by a half-sized Elk Mound team with 63 and Mondovi at 53. On the girls’ side, Mondovi ran away with the team title with 127 points followed by runner-up Elk Mound at 56 and Colfax had 44.

Freshman Peter Wheeldon accounted for many of the boys’ team points and the school’s only victory of the meet. Wheeldon ran a :51.08 to win first in the boys’ 300 meter low hurdles. He also jumped 5’ 5” in the high jump to finish second to fellow freshman teammate Caden Wold who won with a height of 5’ 6”. Wheeldon also brought home a third after running a 5:24.61 in the 1,600 meters.

Like Wheeldon, Wold not only earned a gold but a silver. Wold went air borne for 18’ 3” in the long jump to capture second.

Another freshman Marik Ebensberger scored a fourth in the 800 meters for the Bulldog boys and sophomore Brandon Dunn placed fifth in the shot put.

Brian Vasquez-Martinez took sixth in the 400 meters, seventh in the 200 meters and was eighth in the long jump.

John Klefstad was eighth in the discus and ninth in the shot put.

Sophomore Haylee Rasmussen had the top individual finish for the Boyceville gals. Rasmussen went 4’ 7” in the high jump to place second. She was also a member of the 4×400 meter relay team along with Shiloh Wheeldon, Jaden Stevens, and Juieanna Banyai that finished second.

Abbygail Schlough garnered the girls only third following a jump of 27’ 7.5” in the triple jump. Schlough also came in fourth in the pole vault with Makayla Schewe taking fifth, Schlough was fifth in the 200 meter dash as well with teammate Juieanna Banyai taking sixth.

Freshman Jaden Stevens was fourth in the 1,600 meters, junior Shiloh Wheeldon took fifth in both the 100 meter high and 300 meter low hurdles, and freshman Daryl Stai placed sixth in both the 300 meter low hurdles and the shot put.

Boyceville is set to host Glenwood City, Colfax, and Elk Mound this Thursday, May 13 in another D-SC quad.