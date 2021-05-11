Arlene M. Goossens, age 90, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on May 7, 2021, at the Baldwin Care Center. Arlene was born in Boyceville, WI on April 21, 1931 to Andrew & Abigail Kahler. Arlene married John F. Goossens on June 25, 1949, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City, WI.

Arlene was a strong soul with a kind heart and worked tirelessly to maintain a loving home for her family. She loved baking, cooking, her birds, her flowers and her special dog Sadie who predeceased her. She always made birthdays and holidays a special time. Her family, faith, and friends were most important. She will be missed very much.

Arlene is survived by her eight children, Sondra (Robert) Stuart of New Richmond, WI, Pat Johnson of Eau Claire, WI, Michael (Claire) Goossens of Brookfield, WI, James Goossens of New Richmond, WI, Jerome (Traci) Goossens of Clear Lake, WI, Joseph Goossens of Baldwin, WI, Daniel (Fatima) Goossens of Pasadena, MD, Lawrence (Kim) Goossens of Baldwin, WI, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents and her eight siblings: Walter, Chester, Vince, Don, Myrna, Jean, Robert, and Dorothy. The family would like to thank the Baldwin Care Center for their kindness and the care provided to Arlene.

A Funeral Service for Arlene will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin, WI, with a visitation preceding the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Peace Lutheran will be live-streaming this service. Private Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood City, WI. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, 715-684-3434.