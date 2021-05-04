PAULINE MANN By Editor | May 4, 2021 | 0 Celebration of Life will be held for Pauline Mann on Saturday, May 8th at 2:00 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ANN LINDSTROM-GEVING-VANDERHYDEN May 4, 2021 | No Comments » RAY JAMES “DOODLE-HEAD” CHERNEY May 4, 2021 | No Comments » DENNIS MCNAMARA May 4, 2021 | No Comments » ALLEN LEROY BEHREND May 4, 2021 | No Comments » Military funeral for Vernoid Hoveland May 4, 2021 | No Comments »