The veterans of Russell Toycen American Legion Post 131 of Colfax held a military funeral for Vernoid Hoveland on April 28, 2021, at Holden Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Legionnaires on the firing squad were Bill Yingst, Jon Scott, Don Braaten, Tarry Turner, Dale Bergeson, “Happy” Silva and Gust Fehr.

Legionnaires in the Color Guard were Alan Johnson and Dick Larson.

The chaplain was Russell Knutson (Chetek American Legion Post 170).

The flag was presented to Ardys Hoveland, Vern’s wife, by Post Commander Chris Larson.

Tom Dunbar played Taps.