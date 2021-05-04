Julie Ann (neé West) Schwegman, 62, passed away peacefully at her home in Colfax with family by her side on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Julie was born in Rice Lake, WI to Howard and Marie (neé Kavanaugh) West. Julie grew up in Chippewa Falls, WI along with her two older brothers and younger sister.

She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1976, and began working shortly thereafter at Cray Research. After working with Cray for many years, Julie decided to pursue a career in nursing and attended Chippewa Valley Technical College where she met her best friend, Liz. Upon graduation, Julie began her career as a Registered Nurse at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI and retired at a young age in 2006 due to the worsening effects of her Multiple Sclerosis.

In April of 1980, Julie married the love of her life, Tom Schwegman.

Julie was best known for her amazing cooking and baking skills. Many fond memories were created in the kitchen with Julie, her daughters, and later her grandchildren. Julie and Liz enjoyed going out to eat, with Red Lobster and sushi restaurants being their favorites. Into the early morning hours, Julie could be found watching her favorite TV shows or movies with a cat or two on her lap. Julie was a strong, compassionate woman who wouldn’t let anything stand in her way of doing all that she could for her loved ones. Julie’s smile, laugh, and her over-flowing heart will forever be missed, but never forgotten.

Julie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Thomas Schwegman; daughters, Gail (Aaron) Frogner, Robyn Whitwam; her beloved grandchildren, Julia and Jack Whitwam; mother, Marie West; brothers, Gary (Debbie) West and Bruce (Deb) West; brother-in-law, Fred Bischel; mother-in-law Colleen Schwegman; sisters-in-law, Mary Schwegman, Sue (Manny) Friberg, and Paula (Terry) Moen. Many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Liz (Wally) Topper.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard West; sister, Sandy Bischel; father-in-law, Jerry Schwegman.

A private family service will be held in the near future.

Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.