Ann Lindstrom-Geving-Vanderhyden, 78 of Boyceville, WI passed away after a short illness on April 29, 2021. She is survived by her long-time significant other Bob Crow and his family; children Jeff Geving, Julie (Todd) Bloom, Jill (Tom) Steel; grandchildren, Brooke (Mark) Geving, Ryan (Katie) Bloom, Alyx Bloom, Megan (Marcus) Hugo, Michael (Danielle) Steel, McKenzey (Brandon) Stinson-Geving; and great grandchildren, Camden, Marie and William Hugo, Alyse and Madisyn Steel, Bria and Emmitt Holden, and Odin and Emi Hutton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Frank Lindstrom; and son, John Geving.

Ann was an avid baker, quilter and devoted Packer and Brewer fan. She enjoyed Wednesday night Bingo and visiting casinos. Nothing gave her greater joy than watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-8PM Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Cullen Crea Funeral Home, 307 S. Arch Avenue, New Richmond, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be at held at 11 AM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Also visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church.

www.cullencreafuneralhome.com