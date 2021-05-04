Allen LeRoy Behrend, age 83, of Baldwin, passed away April 25, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

He was born on December 1, 1937 in Bruce, South Dakota and was adopted by Frank and Florence (Peterson) Behrend. In his childhood the family moved to Emerald, WI and ran a dairy farm. After high school, Allen continued to work and ultimately run the family farm. In his later life he moved into Baldwin and worked at Fairest Foods for a number of years and the carwash.

Allen was a quiet and soft-spoken man, kind and generous. He was liked by those who knew him. Up until his last year he would often snow blow for his neighbors, meet with friends at Ray’s Southside, Shelly’s Northside Café, or Woodville Café. He loved dogs, enjoyed four-wheeling, and his Jeep, as well as spending time with friends over coffee or a meal.

Allen is survived by his cousin Gloria Vaughn of Bloomer, WI and friends from the community. Services were held on May 3, 2021, with a visitation one hour prior at O’Connell Family Funeral Home 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI. 54002, officiated by Pastor John Wilman of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Deer Park WI, where Allen was a member. Interment was beside his parents at Calvary Cemetery, Deer Park, WI.