Dennis McNamara

Oct. 12th, 1944-Feb. 24th, 2021

Your Life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. We extend an invitation to friends and family to join us for a celebration of Dennis’s life. May 8th 2021, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Hammond Town Hall; 1816 Cty Rd E; Hammond, WI 54015