Vernoid Oscar Hoveland, 96, of Colfax, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center, in Colfax, Wisconsin.

Vern was born in Sand Creek, Wisconsin on December 21, 1924, to Oscar and Margaret (Hansen) Hoveland. He went to grade school in Sand Creek and he graduated from Chetek High School in 1943.

In the fall of 1943 Vern went into the service. After basic training, he was transferred to Fort Lewis, Washington in the field artillery air section maintaining Piper craft planes. He was then transferred by a troop train to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He spent 17 months in the European Theater. He was discharged in 1946 as a Tec 3, airplane mechanic. For a short time, Vern worked with Fritz Bremer at Bremer Funeral Gome in Colfax, WI, and with his dad at a filling station in Sand Creek, WI.

On August 17, 1946, Vern married the love of his life, Ardys Maukstad, at the Holden Church in Colfax, WI. In the fall of 1947, he worked at a woodwork plant in Los Angeles, California. Vern and Ardys came back to Wisconsin in July of 1948. They moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Vern worked as a cut off saw operator at Phoenix Door Co. Then they moved to Shawano, Wisconsin in the mid 60’s and Vern continued working for Phoenix Door Co. as a supervisor. He worked as a supervisor for 25 years and worked at Phoenix Door Co. for a total of 37 years. He retired at the age of 60, in 1985. They sold their home, and moved to Chetek, Wisconsin, where they lived for another 22 years. Together, they did a lot of traveling which they both enjoyed. They would spend their winter months in Arizona with a lot of friends. In their travels, they visited Scandinavian countries, Switzerland, Austria, Alaska, Hawaii, all of the states in the United States, traveled in a 5th wheel trailer, took several cruises, Panama Canal and Caribbean and spent about 20 winters in Arizona. Eventually, they sold their home on Chetek Lake, and moved to Colfax, Wisconsin.

Vern is survived by his wife, Ardys Hoveland; one brother-in-law, Bill Muermann; and 35 nieces and nephews. Of those 35 nieces and nephews, six are Vern’s godchildren: Larry Israels, Richard Dalhoe, Richard Maukstad, Dale Knutson, Debra Dalhoe Johns, and Paul Hoveland (deceased). He also has several grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar, and Margaret; brothers, Kenneth, Orville, Algene, and Sylvester; sisters Carol, Ilene, Aldred, and Yvonne; brother-in-laws, Talvin Gunderson, Duard Dalhoe; sister-in-laws, Lois Hoveland, and one nephew, Paul Hoveland.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave., Colfax, WI. A private family funeral service will take place. Burial will be held at the Holden Lutheran Cemetery in Colfax, WI.

For online condolences please visit, www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.