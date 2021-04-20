Robert R. Larson, age 92, of Menomonie, WI died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home with hospice.

Robert was born November 22, 1928, in St. Paul, MN, to Louis Peter and Marion Evelyn (Pichard) Larson.

He worked for many years in St. Paul, MN, before moving to Wisconsin.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, wife Irene, sister Shirley, brother Virgil, grandson Joseph Larson and stepson Earl Kuhn.

Robert is survived by children, Sharon Larson Sutliff (Edwin), Joyce Larson Deleon, Carmen Deleon Manske (Zack) Rita Mach, Deborah Page, Sandra Larson (David Pittman), Robert Burnett, Dennis (Sandy) Burnett, Ricky Larson (Terri Hayes), and Gary Larson (Renee Wolfe). 29 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. Half brother Bernard and Leslie Cosgrove. Special friends Gay and Cindy Buckley. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI, with visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to services.