Lyle Owen Jacobson, 82, of Baldwin, WI passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 13th. Lyle was born in Decorah Iowa on April 17, 1938 to Emmet and Myrtle (Sorenson) Jacobson. The family farmed in Pleasant Township, 11 miles northeast of Decorah Iowa.

Lyle attended Sattre Grade School in rural Decorah and graduated from Decorah High School in 1957. He attended Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa for 1 ½ years, before moving to St. Paul, MN in1958.

He worked at National Lumber, St. Paul Hotel, Woolworth’s, Pioneer Engineering, American Hoist & Derrick and retired from 3M in Menomonie WI after 25 years.

Lyle married Delores Gladys Odden (Babe) on May 2, 1959 at Big Canoe Lutheran Church in Decorah, Iowa by Pastor William T. Hexom, Babe’s Great Uncle.

Lyle and Babe retired to a 25 acre farm in Baldwin, WI where Lyle loved working outside on the tractors, and mowing lawn on his zero turn lawnmower. He was devoted to his church, served on the church council for several years, sang in the choir, and provided communion to members that were not able to attend service. He enjoyed the Table of Knowledge (coffee with the guys) in Baldwin every morning except Sunday. He was a member of the Sons of Norway in Woodville for 39 years, and he was a 32 degree Mason of the Baldwin lodge. Lyle and Babe loved to travel and have visited 44 states, and 7 countries.

Lyle is survived by his wife Babe. They were blessed with 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren as follows: daughter: Deborah Lynn (David Mattison) of Baldwin, WI; sons: Larry Albert (deceased); James Roy (Martha) of Waukesha, WI; Scott Albert (Natalie) of Waukesha, WI; grandchildren: Michael (Nadya), Joshua, and Samuel (Sindhoora) Mattison, Brandon (Julie) Jacobson, Andrea (Nick) Katsandonis, Mary Beth (Evan) Cretney, Daniel (Angela) Jacobson, Matthew Jacobson, and Katie Jacobson; great-grandchildren: Eleanor, Rose Mary, and Juniper Cretney; Sophia and Nina Mattison; Hayden and Landon Riley; Camden Jacobson; and another great granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by sister Marlys Larson; brothers Rodney Jacobson and LeMoyne Jacobson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Emmet and Myrtle Jacobson; brother Duane Jacobson; and son Larry Jacobson.

Pallbearers are grandsons: Michael Mattison, Joshua Mattison, Brandon Jacobson, Sam Mattison, Daniel Jacobson, and Matthew Jacobson.

Visitation for family and friends was Saturday, April 17, 2021 (Lyle’s 83rd birthday) from 2-4 p.m. at Wilson Lutheran Church, Wilson, Wisconsin. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing.

Funeral Service was Saturday, April 17 at 4:30, after visitation, at Wilson Lutheran Church.

Burial was in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Wilson Lutheran Church.

Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.