John “Jack” M. Bazille, age 65 of Emerald, WI died Saturday January 2, 2021. at his home.

Celebration of life services will be held 11 to 12 on Saturday. May 1, 2021. at the family farm located at 1623 220th St Emerald, WI. With burial at the Greenwood Cemetery in Emerald, WI at 3:00 p.m.