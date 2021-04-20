JOAN E. SCHEEL

Joan Evelyn (Dyer) Scheel, age 97 of Elk Mound, passed away from kidney failure, on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Colfax Health & Rehab.

Joan was born January 8, 1924, during a blizzard, to George and Ester Merle (Noland) Dyer in Dunn County, WI. She was a welcome addition to her family that grew to nine children.

She worked on the family farm, milking the cows, working in the fields, and always loved retail – keeping track of numbers. Fondly, she remembered working in the “Dime Store” and always shared stories of working there. She graduated from Sherman School of Rural Menomonie and helped to care for her siblings after her mother passed away. The young family struggled to keep fed for many years, but God always provided for them and they made it through together. She worked at Lange Cannery that was converted to a munition’s facility during the war, while helping to keep the farm running. Later in life, she was also proud to have fostered two children who visited for many years – always thanking her for their upbringing.

Joan created many wonderful wood working pieces and had a talent for crocheting. She loved the patterns and would work for months on a blanket or table cover. She always loved macramé, painting and polishing rocks for crafting. She absolutely enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband and sons. She also had a passion for gardening, flowers and was a very good shot with a gun. She enjoyed hunting to sustain her family when times were hard.

No one ever left her table hungry. Up until her very last moments of life, she was making sure everyone had enough to eat. Her cooking was amazing, and you could taste the love in every bite. She was truly blessed by God with this gift, and we will all miss her apple pie, banana bread, and cookies.

Joan is predeceased by her husband Gearld, her three sisters and two brothers.

Joan is lovingly remembered by her remaining brothers and sister, her sons, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Private Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Burial will take place at Sherman Cemetery, Township of Sherman, Dunn County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be live streamed to www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals.

