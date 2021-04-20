DC PR&D forwards land division ordinance affecting unzoned townships to Dunn County Board

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — Following a public hearing, the Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee has forwarded a proposed land division ordinance to the Dunn County Board for consideration that includes a revision to manage residential density by ratio in unzoned townships.

The public hearing would be the only opportunity for public comment on Chapter 16 of the county’s ordinances, the Land Division, Condominium and Surveying Regulations ordinance, said Tom Quinn, county board supervisor from Downing and chair of the PR&D committee, at the public hearing held April 13.

No members of the public attended the meeting held by Zoom to make public comments, and no written public comments had been submitted for the April 13 public hearing.

Tom Carlson, county surveyor, said that in addition to publishing the notice of the public hearing in the newspaper, he had e-mailed the notice and a copy of the draft ordinance to 35 surveyors who work in Dunn County, to all the town clerks in Dunn County (22 townships), and to 41 realtors and title companies that work in Dunn County.

The Colfax Messenger and the Glenwood City Tribune Press Reporter also have published several articles pertaining to the proposed revisions to the land division ordinance.

Townships that have adopted county zoning in Dunn County include the Towns of Sheridan, Wilson (exclusive agriculture), Tiffany, Hay River, Otter Creek, Grant (exclusive agriculture), Sherman, Tainter, Colfax, Lucas (exclusive agriculture), Menomonie, Red Cedar, Weston, Dunn, Peru and Stanton.

Townships that have not adopted county zoning in Dunn County include the Towns of New Haven, Sand Creek, Elk Mound, Spring Brook, Eau Galle and Rock Creek.

Density 1:8

The proposed ordinance establishes a residential density of one lot per eight acres (1:8) in unzoned townships.

A density of 1 to 8 is already established in Dunn County’s zoning ordinance for zoned townships.

Density of 1 to 8 does not mean there is a minimum lot size of eight acres.

According to the proposed ordinance, a landowner in an unzoned township in Dunn County who owns 40 acres that he or she wishes to subdivide, for example, could divide the parcel into five lots (40 divided by 8 is 5). The minimum lot size is one acre, so the parcel could be divided into four one-acre lots and one 36-acre lot.

Under the proposed ordinance, the 36-acre lot could not be subdivided again.

Maximum density

The relevant portion of the ordinance reads under section 16.075 Maximum Residential Density: “For contiguous tracts not subject to county zoning, the maximum density shall be 1 residential parcel per 8 acres (1:8). The allowable number of residential parcels shall be calculated by dividing the area of the contiguous tract by 8. No rounding shall be permitted. Any dwelling unit existing on a contiguous tract shall count as a parcel in determining the maximum residential density allowed under this subsection. Parcels of land existing [on the date the ordinance is adopted] greater than 8 acres and smaller than 16 acres may be divided to create one additional parcel. It is recommended prior to any division or conveyance affected by this section, the owner/applicant/developer contact the county surveyor’s office for maximum allowable residential density on the contiguous tract.”

Changes

The PR&D committee has been discussing the proposed revisions since last July, Carlson said.

The proposed ordinance has an expanded purpose section to better protect environmentally sensitive areas and has an expanded definition section that includes new terms, such as contiguous build-able area, contiguous tract and high water elevation, he said.

The proposed ordinance also has increased the number of lots that can be created by Certified Survey Map (CSM) in five years from four lots to five lots, Carlson said.

The proposed ordinance has added more technical standards for CSMs, preliminary and final plat maps, including soil borings on major subdivisions and has an expanded surface drainage and erosion control section, he said.

The proposed ordinance includes a section on streets and roads that sets standards for cul-de-sacs and private roads, with a requirement for maintenance agreements and a minimum width of 66 feet, Carlson said.

A section on lots addresses lot area, length to width ratio, minimum frontage, non-conforming structures ad contiguous build-able areas, and a variance, appeals and enforcement section provides more clarity, he said.

The fee schedule also has been removed from the ordinance and put in an appendix to the ordinance so that revisions can be made more easily, Carlson said.

Comment

A public hearing on the ordinance had originally been scheduled in December, and one written public comment was received in December from the Dunn County Healthy Environment Action Team.

Carlson read the letter from HEAT, which expressed strong support for the proposed ordinance as a way to help support development that protects the environment.

Several minor revisions on wording were suggested during discussion of the proposed ordinance.

The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee unanimously approved forwarding the ordinance, with the discussed revisions, to the Dunn County Board for consideration.

Rule change

In October of 2019, the Dunn County Board approved an ordinance that will not allow public comments at county board meetings pertaining to a matter on which a public hearing has already been held.

During public hearings, which are subject to public notice requirements, people are sworn in before they give their testimony.

The public hearing participants are under oath when they testify and when they submit exhibits.

The committee holding the public hearing is acting in a quasi-judicial capacity.

When the committee closes the public hearing, no more comments can be made about the topic at hand.

If people speak during the public comments portion of the Dunn County Board meeting, or at a committee meeting, about something that has already been the topic of a public hearing, they would be presenting additional testimony outside of the public hearing.

At the October 2019 meeting, several county board supervisors noted that not allowing public comment on topics that have already been the subject of a public hearing is an issue of fairness as well as a legal issue.

If two people spoke in favor at a public hearing and two people spoke against, and then the people who spoke in favor attended the county board meeting and spoke in favor again during the public comments portion of the meeting, but the people who spoke against the matter at the public hearing did not know the people in favor of the topic would be speaking at the county board meeting, then those who were not in favor would not have additional time to present additional testimony in the way that the people who spoke in favor could supply additional testimony.