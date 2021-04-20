Carol Louise (Dinnies) Olson, age 81, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side at Dakota’s Place in Boyceville, Wisconsin.

Carol was born on January 17, 1940 in Connorsville, WI, to William and Helen Dinnies. Carol graduated from Boyceville High School in 1957. She married Warren (Pork) Olson on February 22, 1958. They had 3 children, Darlene, Diane, and Steve.

Carol enjoyed working on their dairy farm her whole life. She also enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her family. Carol was an avid sports lover, never missing a Green Bay Packer, Brewer, or Wisconsin football/basketball game.

She is survived by her husband Warren (Pork); 3 children, Darlene (Kerby) Lee of Boyceville, Diane (Kelly) Helland of Boyceville, and Steve (Angie) Olson of Boyceville; 7 grandchildren, Curt (Melissa) Nelson, Natalie Nelson (Dustin Tiffany), Keith Nelson, Rachel Helland (Gage Martin), Brady Helland, Megan and Nick Olson; and 5 great-grandchildren, Steven, Grace, and Jack Nelson, Cayden and Caeleigh Tiffany.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, sister; Marianne, brother; Steven, and her son-in-law; Steve Nelson.

There will be a visitation from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23rd, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Connorsville, Wisconsin. A private family funeral service will be held after the visitation at 6 p.m.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.