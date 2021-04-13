Underly elected as state superintendent of public instruction for Wisconsin

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

Jill Underly has been elected as state school superintendent in the April 6 election.

Underly faced challenger Deborah Kerr.

Underly receive 526,286 votes (58 percent), according to unofficial election results, while Kerr received 386,392 votes (42 percent).

Underly serves as the superintendent of the Pecatonica school district.

During an interview on Wisconsin Public Radio, Underly said she was running for state superintendent because she wants to disrupt the inequity in school systems.

The opportunity gap must be addressed. More early childhood and birth-to-three programs are needed, the mental health professional shortage must be addressed, and the teacher shortage, which resulted after a decade of austerity cuts to education funding, must be addressed, Underly said.

During an interview on WPR, Kerr spoke about the achievement gaps in Wisconsin that have been made worse by the pandemic and that school districts are “losing ground” in educational programming.

School funding formulas must be updated. Increasing funding for special education would free up money in school districts that could be used for other educational programming, Kerr said.

Kerr also supports private school vouchers.